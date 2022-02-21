Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.52 Million

Analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will announce $291.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $289.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $293.80 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted sales of $201.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RRGB shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth $33,796,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth $33,796,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 671,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 350,958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 150.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 227,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,816.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 173,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

RRGB stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.10. 436,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $41.34.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

