Analysts Anticipate Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will report sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.17 billion. Discovery reported sales of $2.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery will report full-year sales of $12.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.08 billion to $12.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $12.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Discovery.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discovery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.46.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Discovery by 3.6% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Discovery by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Discovery by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DISCA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,931,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,505,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Discovery has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.50.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

