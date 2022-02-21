Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.25-$4.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.85-$15.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.09 billion.Baxter International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.250-$4.350 EPS.

Shares of BAX traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.35. 5,028,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932,643. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.65 and a 200-day moving average of $81.28. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.86%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,819,000 after purchasing an additional 113,578 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 903,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,561,000 after purchasing an additional 30,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

