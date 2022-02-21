Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.60 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Arbor Realty Trust’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:ABR traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,287,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,557. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 33.04 and a current ratio of 33.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.76%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 10th.

In other news, Director William C. Green purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Green purchased 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $44,418.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after buying an additional 635,468 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 262,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,714,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,735,000 after purchasing an additional 183,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 67,830 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

