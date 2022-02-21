Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Reaches $1.01 on Major Exchanges

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Liquity USD has a market cap of $726.79 million and $3.91 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002589 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Liquity USD Profile

LUSD is a coin. It launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

