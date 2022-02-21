$17.55 Billion in Sales Expected for General Electric (NYSE:GE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to post $17.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.26 billion and the lowest is $16.68 billion. General Electric reported sales of $17.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year sales of $78.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.97 billion to $81.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $84.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.56 billion to $85.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $5.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.69. 15,643,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,986,540. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.98. General Electric has a 1-year low of $88.05 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $943,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

