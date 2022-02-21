Analysts Anticipate Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.77 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) will post $17.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Minim’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.54 million to $18.00 million. Minim reported sales of $13.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minim will report full year sales of $62.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.49 million to $63.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $78.55 million, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $81.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Minim.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MINM shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Minim from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minim from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Minim in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:MINM remained flat at $$1.35 during trading hours on Friday. 13,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,231. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. Minim has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $61.91 million, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Minim during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Minim by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Minim during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minim in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Minim in the third quarter valued at $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

