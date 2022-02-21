$13.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will announce sales of $13.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.19 billion. Performance Food Group reported sales of $7.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full-year sales of $50.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.02 billion to $51.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $55.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.66 billion to $56.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Performance Food Group.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFGC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Performance Food Group stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.31. 1,842,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,411. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.14.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $51,242.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,927 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361,837 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 39,639 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,317,981 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $244,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,462 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 258,719 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 92,733 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 215,082 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.