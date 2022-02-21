Stratos Market Cap Tops $31.18 Million (STOS)

Stratos (CURRENCY:STOS) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last week, Stratos has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. One Stratos coin can now be bought for about $1.55 or 0.00003965 BTC on exchanges. Stratos has a total market capitalization of $31.18 million and $2.69 million worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00044526 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,719.19 or 0.06968271 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,942.96 or 0.99796406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00049098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00052002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003244 BTC.

About Stratos

Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,152,153 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network

Buying and Selling Stratos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

