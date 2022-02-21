$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to report sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.47 billion. Restaurant Brands International posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year sales of $6.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.95.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.05. 946,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,788. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 87.60%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $1,011,488.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,498 shares of company stock worth $2,725,713 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

