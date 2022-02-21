REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.70 Million

Brokerages expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to announce sales of $306.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $495.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.05 million. REGENXBIO reported sales of $21.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,329.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full year sales of $369.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.74 million to $567.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $161.11 million, with estimates ranging from $102.47 million to $188.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover REGENXBIO.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on REGENXBIO from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.62. 337,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,454. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.87. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $46.46.

In other news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $53,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $2,120,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after buying an additional 124,616 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 1.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

