Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.60 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) will post $10.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arteris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.55 million to $10.65 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arteris will report full-year sales of $37.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.98 million to $37.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $48.53 million, with estimates ranging from $48.43 million to $48.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arteris.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen started coverage on Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arteris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Arteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AIP traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.99. 18,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,293. Arteris has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44.

About Arteris

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

