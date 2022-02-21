Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.79-$0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65-$3.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.73 billion.Baxter International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.250-$4.350 EPS.

Baxter International stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,028,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,643. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.28. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.86%.

BAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 903,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,561,000 after acquiring an additional 30,448 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,819,000 after purchasing an additional 113,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

