Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLMN traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.19. 5,770,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,014. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLMN. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,496,000 after acquiring an additional 99,886 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,414,000 after acquiring an additional 670,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $2,845,000.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

