Strike Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $653.76 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 30.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for about $50.98 or 0.00130793 BTC on popular exchanges. Strike has a market cap of $158.78 million and approximately $653.76 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded up 45.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00044498 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,706.92 or 0.06944297 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,070.25 or 1.00230165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00048987 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00051891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003241 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,114,355 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

