Brokerages Expect PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) will announce sales of $140.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.50 million to $141.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full year sales of $553.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $553.00 million to $553.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $611.49 million, with estimates ranging from $607.36 million to $613.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PowerSchool.

PWSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

PWSC stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.86. 411,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99. PowerSchool has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $36.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter worth $243,000. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter worth about $3,940,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter worth about $637,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter worth about $741,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth about $610,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

