$2.87 Billion in Sales Expected for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will post sales of $2.87 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.89 billion. DaVita reported sales of $2.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year sales of $11.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.74 billion to $11.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.10 billion to $12.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.49. The stock had a trading volume of 482,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,529. DaVita has a 12-month low of $94.38 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.53.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

