$2.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) This Quarter

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Brokerages expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to announce $2.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. Eversource Energy posted sales of $2.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year sales of $10.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.87 billion to $11.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.22 billion to $11.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ES has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.57.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,163,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,480,000 after purchasing an additional 401,102 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,537,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,253,000 after acquiring an additional 190,201 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,216,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,546,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,054,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,896,000 after acquiring an additional 39,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

ES traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.82. 2,208,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,560. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $92.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.81. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.08%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

