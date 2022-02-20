Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.050-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.05-3.15 EPS.

Shares of VNT stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,722,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,068. Vontier has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Vontier from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus restated a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 68.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,392,000 after purchasing an additional 480,140 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 2.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Vontier by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 246,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

