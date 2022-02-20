KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $453.00.

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $7.75 on Friday, hitting $358.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. KLA has a 1 year low of $273.24 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.85.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KLA will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $6,425,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in KLA by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 13,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $13,823,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

