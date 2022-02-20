Brokerages Set NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Price Target at $34.57

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.57.

NGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:NGM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 150,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,468. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.31. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.79.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $273,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 45.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,297,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,904 shares during the period. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,072,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,833,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,860,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 249.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 437,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

