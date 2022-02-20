Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Southern also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.000-$4.300 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

SO traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,113,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,054,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Southern has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $69.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.46 and its 200-day moving average is $65.17.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $308,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,230 shares of company stock worth $5,524,512. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Southern by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 34,965 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,457 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $728,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

