Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FOLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.84. 2,542,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,866. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $12.63.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $87,609.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $35,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,092 shares of company stock worth $1,077,203. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Finally, Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

