Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,907,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,567,400. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,178,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $172,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358,099 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,600,571 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $55,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,694 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,481,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,198,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $243,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,672 shares during the period. 9.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

