DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS.

Shares of DKNG stock traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.29. The stock had a trading volume of 80,322,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,114,908. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $73.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CBRE Group assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.72.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 1,008.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $1,233,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in DraftKings by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,505,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,359,000 after purchasing an additional 38,965 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in DraftKings by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 566,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,575,000 after purchasing an additional 25,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in DraftKings by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

