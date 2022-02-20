Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.85 EPS

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.
Arconic stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.28. 1,302,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.25. Arconic has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.53.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARNC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,273,000 after purchasing an additional 149,437 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 407,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 133,398 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 319,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 307,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.
Arconic Company Profile
Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.
