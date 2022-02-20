-$0.30 EPS Expected for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.32). Sorrento Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 18th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sorrento Therapeutics.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRNE. StockNews.com raised Sorrento Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th.
NASDAQ:SRNE traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,706,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,049,068. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $873.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.18.
Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.
