$0.30 EPS Expected for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. US Foods reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

USFD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

USFD traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.43. 2,451,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,894. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 256.22, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.45. US Foods has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in US Foods in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in US Foods by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in US Foods in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

