Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.18.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUMC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of YUMC stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,581,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,615. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average of $54.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China has a 12-month low of $43.91 and a 12-month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yum China will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $203,958,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Yum China by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,105,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,100,000 after buying an additional 2,608,921 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 4.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,237,000 after buying an additional 1,619,925 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at about $71,686,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at about $65,811,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

