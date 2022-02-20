GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives $95.64 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.45.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,239 shares of company stock worth $607,319 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $576,318,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,391,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165,950 shares in the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,425,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,775,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,418,000 after buying an additional 1,558,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,576,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,946,000 after buying an additional 1,429,615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDDY traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,572,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,012. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.48, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $90.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.03 and a 200 day moving average of $73.23.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 357.20%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

