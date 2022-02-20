FUNToken (FUN) Trading Down 7% This Week

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded down 7% against the US dollar. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $108.40 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00038690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00106493 BTC.

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUN is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,989,122,591 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

