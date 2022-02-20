Brokerages Anticipate IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.03. IMAX posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IMAX.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Shares of IMAX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,427. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.56. IMAX has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.04.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $161,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of IMAX by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,844,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,992,000 after buying an additional 391,934 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,818,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,494,000 after purchasing an additional 172,869 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,909,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,061,000 after purchasing an additional 77,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,837,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,779,000 after purchasing an additional 168,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMAX (IMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.