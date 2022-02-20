Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BXMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

NYSE BXMT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,143. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.70. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 55.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.18%.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $26,327.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 400.0% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

