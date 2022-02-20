TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.43.
TPIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of TPIC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.49. 744,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,546. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $71.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $388.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.22.
TPI Composites Company Profile
TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.
