$26.12 Million in Sales Expected for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to post sales of $26.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $28.37 million. Heron Therapeutics posted sales of $20.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $91.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $89.69 million to $93.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $152.22 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $172.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,319,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,643,000 after acquiring an additional 828,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,667,000 after acquiring an additional 148,247 shares in the last quarter.
Heron Therapeutics Company Profile
Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
