$26.12 Million in Sales Expected for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to post sales of $26.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $28.37 million. Heron Therapeutics posted sales of $20.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $91.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $89.69 million to $93.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $152.22 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $172.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,759,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,818. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $753.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,319,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,643,000 after acquiring an additional 828,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,667,000 after acquiring an additional 148,247 shares in the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.