EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.360-$11.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.15 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.86 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.36-11.69 EPS.
EPAM stock traded up $2.24 on Friday, reaching $443.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,483. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $544.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $599.16. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $338.69 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.
EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other EPAM Systems news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total value of $110,358.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,975 shares of company stock worth $47,405,282 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $9,428,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in EPAM Systems by 663.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in EPAM Systems by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $4,010,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.
About EPAM Systems
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.