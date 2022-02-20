EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.360-$11.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.15 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.86 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.36-11.69 EPS.

EPAM stock traded up $2.24 on Friday, reaching $443.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,483. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $544.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $599.16. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $338.69 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $672.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $824.00 to $776.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $674.78.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total value of $110,358.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,975 shares of company stock worth $47,405,282 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $9,428,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in EPAM Systems by 663.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in EPAM Systems by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $4,010,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

