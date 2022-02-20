Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.16. Vocera Communications posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $65.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

VCRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair lowered shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.15.

In related news, Director Howard E. Janzen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $631,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $521,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,574 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000.

NYSE VCRA traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $79.17. 2,443,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,727. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $31.93 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -329.86 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.46.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

