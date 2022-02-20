The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $461.20 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will post sales of $461.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Wendy’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $455.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $475.80 million. Wendy’s reported sales of $474.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wendy’s will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wendy’s.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

WEN remained flat at $$22.71 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,065,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,188. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wendy's Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

