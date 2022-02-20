Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will report earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Allegiance Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 10.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Prospector Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $238,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.24. The stock had a trading volume of 80,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,589. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.39. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $45.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.00%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

