Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIRI. StockNews.com upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Sirius XM by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIRI remained flat at $$6.03 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 23,062,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,051,238. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

