Brokerages Set Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Price Target at GBX 783.33

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 783.33 ($10.60).

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGGT. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.15) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.83) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.83) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

LON:MGGT traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 745 ($10.08). The stock had a trading volume of 831,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,271. Meggitt has a one year low of GBX 392.40 ($5.31) and a one year high of GBX 846 ($11.45). The company has a market capitalization of £5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 741.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 740.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51.

In other news, insider Tony Wood sold 52,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 741 ($10.03), for a total transaction of £392,611.44 ($531,273.94).

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

