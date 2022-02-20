Stellar Price Reaches $0.20 (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000507 BTC on major exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion and approximately $314.68 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00130752 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.53 or 0.00206206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00044684 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00024741 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,707.23 or 0.06932415 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,176 coins and its circulating supply is 24,927,502,642 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.