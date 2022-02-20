-$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) will report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.52). Bellerophon Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bellerophon Therapeutics.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.28. 48,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,713. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $9.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.34.
About Bellerophon Therapeutics
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.
