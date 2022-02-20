-$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) will report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.52). Bellerophon Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bellerophon Therapeutics.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 242.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 23,273 shares during the period. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.28. 48,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,713. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $9.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.34.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

