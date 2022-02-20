Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 16,751 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $327,482.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 5,399.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.60. 214,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,776. Viridian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $382.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

