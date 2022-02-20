Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.77 billion.Sealed Air also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.95-4.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.31. 1,696,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $41.78 and a 52-week high of $70.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.17.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Sealed Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Sealed Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,001,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,201,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,067,000 after purchasing an additional 26,812 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

