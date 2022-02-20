-$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) to post ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.93). Praxis Precision Medicines reported earnings per share of ($0.87) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full year earnings of ($3.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.39) to ($3.75). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Praxis Precision Medicines.

PRAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,677,000 after purchasing an additional 305,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,683 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRAX traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $12.73. 134,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,585. The firm has a market cap of $571.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.18. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

