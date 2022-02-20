Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Receives $154.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.58.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
DGX traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,243,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,202. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $174.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.09 and a 200-day moving average of $149.26.
Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.
Quest Diagnostics Company Profile
Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.
