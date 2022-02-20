Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.14.
Several brokerages recently commented on COLM. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. CL King upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 34,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,834,000 after acquiring an additional 67,154 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,684,000 after acquiring an additional 22,167 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.40%.
About Columbia Sportswear
Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.
