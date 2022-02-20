Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will announce $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.36. Pfizer posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $9.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.53. 26,938,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,522,383. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.51. The firm has a market cap of $272.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after buying an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

