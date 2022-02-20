Analyzing The National Security Group (NSEC) and Its Peers

The National Security Group (NASDAQ: NSEC) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare The National Security Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

The National Security Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. The National Security Group pays out -18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Life insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 20.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. The National Security Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

The National Security Group has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The National Security Group’s peers have a beta of 0.87, suggesting that their average stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The National Security Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The National Security Group $66.65 million -$8.62 million -12.46 The National Security Group Competitors $20.93 billion $1.14 billion -0.21

The National Security Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than The National Security Group. The National Security Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.2% of The National Security Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 53.6% of The National Security Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The National Security Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The National Security Group -4.86% -7.25% -2.08% The National Security Group Competitors 10.47% 6.96% 0.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for The National Security Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The National Security Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The National Security Group Competitors 600 2051 2285 84 2.37

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 20.24%. Given The National Security Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The National Security Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

The National Security Group peers beat The National Security Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About The National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through two segments: Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance, and Life Insurance. The P&C Insurance segment, through the National Security Fire and Casualty, and Omega One Insurance Company, primarily writes personal lines dwelling coverage including dwelling fire and windstorm, homeowners, and mobile home owners lines of insurance. The Life Insurance segment, through the National Security Insurance Company, offers a basic line of life and health and accident insurance products. The National Security Group was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Elba, AL.

